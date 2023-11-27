Christmas FM is back on the airwaves from midday tomorrow

IT’S BACK (almost).

Christmas FM is returning to the airwaves tomorrow at midday to play Christmas tunes around the clock between now and the big day.

This will be the 16th year Christmas FM has brought festive tunes to the airways.

The station has said it will play both classic songs and newer hits in the lead-up to Christmas Day.

The main FM radio frequencies for Christmas FM are:

Cavan 92.8

Clare 105.2

Cork City, part county 106.7

Cork North, part county 87.7

Drogheda & Dundalk 104.2

Dublin City & County 105.2

Galway City 87.9

Kildare North 88.1

Kilkenny City 104.3

Letterkenny 106.2

Limerick City 105.5

Longford 99.8

Sligo Town 95.0

South East 103.8

Tralee/Killarney 105.0

Waterford City 105.9

Wicklow – Bray area 99.5

Wicklow Town 106.6

It’s available online on its website or mobile apps.

This year, Christmas FM will continue with its Magic of Christmas appeal, raising funds for Barnardos, Barretstown, Make-A-Wish Ireland and a range of other charities.

Last year, the appeal appeal raised almost €300,000 for the charities and the fundraising initiative is hoping to raise over €1,000,000 between 2022 and 2024 for Ireland’s children’s charities.

“Celebrating 16 years on air is a major milestone for us which we wouldn’t have reached without Coimisiún na Meán and our amazing listeners, fans and volunteers who have supported us and our chosen charities throughout the years,” Garvan Rigby, Christmas FM co-founder, said.

“We are once again raising funds for the Magic of Christmas appeal, supporting a range of children’s charities across Ireland helping children in need who need it most.”

The Journal took a trip out to Christmas FM last year and spoke to Rigby about the station’s journey through the years. You can read that here.