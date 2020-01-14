This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Tuesday 14 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Christmas FM raises €412,000 for Barretstown children's charity

The original goal of €250,000 was well surpassed.

By Michelle Hennessy Tuesday 14 Jan 2020, 4:51 PM
5 minutes ago 205 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4965593
Image: Andres Poveda
Image: Andres Poveda

CHRISTMAS FM HAS raised €412,021 for Barretstown, the festive radio station’s chosen charity for 2019.

Barretstown is a charity which offers free camps and programmes for children who have cancer or other serious illnesses and their families.

The original goal was to raise funds of €250,000 which would have allowed Barretstown to fund over 850 days of programmes for seriously ill children.

However Christmas FM said due to “tremendous support”, it has surpassed targets and can now fund over 1,400 days at Barretstown Castle in Co Kildare.

“Through these specially-designed camps and programmes, Barretstown brings back the fun of childhood by helping children affected by serious illness to ‘press play’ on childhood again,” the station said today.

“The services provided to all of the children and families who attend Barretstown are entirely free of charge, so donations and fundraising efforts are vital for the charity to help more children to experience the magic of Barretstown each year.”

Dee Ahearn, CEO of Barretstown, said the charity is “overwhelmed by the generosity and support shown to Barretstown by individuals, businesses and communities across the country over the course of the campaign”.

I would like to thank the team in Christmas FM for choosing us to be part of this very special campaign. Special thanks also to the Christmas FM volunteers who worked tirelessly to surpass our target and I’d like to acknowledge our Barretstown campers and families who shared their stories so eloquently throughout the whole campaign.

The Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI) grants Christmas FM a 30-day temporary sound broadcasting license, which enables the station to broadcast on a range of frequencies throughout the country.

The station is run each year by the team and more than 100 volunteers on-air, with costs covered by sponsors. The fundraising figure for 2019 brings to over €2.25 million the total amount of funds the radio station has raised for a range of charities since its inception in 2008.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie