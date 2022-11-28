Christmas FM is back on the airwaves today

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
IT’S BACK.
Christmas FM is returning to the airwaves today to play Christmas tunes around the clock between now and the big day.
It’s kicking off at noon today for a 15th year.
The station has said it will play both classic songs and newer hits in the lead-up to the big day.
The main FM radio frequencies for Christmas FM are:
It’s available online on its website or mobile apps.
The radio station is fundraising for Barnardos, Barretstown, Make-A-Wish Ireland and The Community Foundation for Ireland ‘The Magic of Christmas’.
It is aiming to raise over €1,000,000 over the next three years to help the charities support vulnerable children affected by poverty, abuse, neglect, bereavement, serious illness, or other traumatic events.
Christmas FM co-founder Garvan Rigby said the station is “excited that Christmas FM is switching Christmas on for the 15th year spreading Christmas cheer around Ireland all throughout the festive season”.
Rigby said that “celebrating our 15th year on the airwaves is a significant milestone for us which we wouldn’t have been able to achieve without the BAI and our amazing listeners and volunteers who have supported us and our chosen charities throughout the years”.
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS (3)