Christmas FM is back on the airwaves today

IT’S BACK.

Christmas FM is returning to the airwaves today to play Christmas tunes around the clock between now and the big day.

It’s kicking off at noon today for a 15th year.

The station has said it will play both classic songs and newer hits in the lead-up to the big day.

Advertisement

The main FM radio frequencies for Christmas FM are:

Bray 99.5

Cavan 99.4

Clare 105.2

Cork City, part county 106.7

Cork North, part county 87.7

Dublin City and County 105.2

Dundalk and Drogheda 104.2

Galway City, part county 87.9

Kildare North 88.1

Kilkenny City 104.3

Letterkenny 105.7

Limerick City 105.5

Longford 101.6

Sligo Town 95

South East 103.8

Tralee and Killarney 105

Waterford City 105.9

Wicklow Town 106.6

It’s available online on its website or mobile apps.

The radio station is fundraising for Barnardos, Barretstown, Make-A-Wish Ireland and The Community Foundation for Ireland ‘The Magic of Christmas’.

It is aiming to raise over €1,000,000 over the next three years to help the charities support vulnerable children affected by poverty, abuse, neglect, bereavement, serious illness, or other traumatic events.

Christmas FM co-founder Garvan Rigby said the station is “excited that Christmas FM is switching Christmas on for the 15th year spreading Christmas cheer around Ireland all throughout the festive season”.

Rigby said that “celebrating our 15th year on the airwaves is a significant milestone for us which we wouldn’t have been able to achieve without the BAI and our amazing listeners and volunteers who have supported us and our chosen charities throughout the years”.