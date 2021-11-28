#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 2°C Sunday 28 November 2021
Christmas FM returns to the airwaves today

Everyone’s favourite festive radio station will be broadcasting from midday.

By Jane Moore Sunday 28 Nov 2021, 7:00 AM
56 minutes ago 1,925 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5613028

CHRISTMAS FM IS officially back on the airwaves today. 

The Christmas-themed radio station will start broadcasting from midday today, playing all of our favourite festive songs with less than one month to go until Christmas Day. 

The radio station is aiming to “Give the Gift of Childhood” by raising over €250,000 for the children’s charity Barnardos, which will provide food, support with education and therapeutic services for over 5,000 children.

Barnardos CEO Suzanne Connolly said they were “thrilled” to be chosen as the station’s charity partner for 2021.

“With the help of Christmas FM listeners, we hope to raise money to ensure we can provide nutritious meals to children in our centres, that we can continue to support them in their educational, physical, and emotional development and that our specially trained teams can offer targeted therapeutic support to those who need it most.”

Co-founder of Christmas FM Garvan Rigby said the station was “so excited” to be back on air for it’s 14th year.

“To have reached this mark, it goes to show the incredible work done by our volunteers and we would like to thank each and every one of our listeners who have supported us and in turn, supported each of our chosen charities,” he said.

Since 2008, the station has raised over €2.7 million for a range of charities.

The costs of running the station are covered by various sponsors, ensuring that all on-air fundraising and donations will go directly to Barnardos. 

An Post, Cadbury, and Coca-Cola are the main sponsors for 2021. The radio station will broadcast from the offices of AskPaul in Dublin, who have given the studio space for free.

The main radio frequencies for Christmas FM are:

  • Bray 99.5
  • Cavan 99.4
  • Clare 105.2
  • Cork City, part county 106.7
  • Cork North, part county 87.7
  • Dublin City & County 105.2
  • Dundalk/Drogheda 104.2
  • Galway City, part County 87.9
  • Kildare North 88.1
  • Kilkenny City 104.3
  • Letterkenny 105.7
  • Limerick City 105.5
  • Longford 101.6
  • Sligo Town 95
  • South East 103.8
  • Tralee/Killarney 105
  • Waterford City 105.9
  • Wicklow Town 106.6FM.

You can also tune in online through the station’s website.

Jane Moore
