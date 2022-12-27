Poll: Do you have any Christmas leftovers left over?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
IT’S TWO DAYS past the Big Day now, so your fridge might be starting to find some breathing room again.
For many, leftovers are one of the best parts of Christmas, but they can only last for so long.
So this morning, we’re asking you: Do you have any Christmas leftovers still left over?
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS (3)