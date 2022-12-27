Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Tuesday 27 December 2022 Dublin: 10°C
Alamy Stock Photo
# Your Say
Poll: Do you have any Christmas leftovers left over?
They can only last for so long.
5.6k
3
1 hour ago

IT’S TWO DAYS past the Big Day now, so your fridge might be starting to find some breathing room again.

For many, leftovers are one of the best parts of Christmas, but they can only last for so long.

So this morning, we’re asking you: Do you have any Christmas leftovers still left over?


Poll Results:

Yes, plenty (567)
Yes, a few small bits (495)
No, there were leftovers but they're all gone now (148)
No, there were no leftovers (88)
I don't celebrate Christmas (34)





Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie
@laurenanna_1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     