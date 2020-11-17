#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Tuesday 17 November 2020
Advertisement

Christmas lights in Dublin have just been switched on

The lights on Grafton Street, Henry Street and Capel Street have been turned on.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 17 Nov 2020, 7:15 PM
37 minutes ago 5,893 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5270348
Image: NickyRyan/Twitter
Image: NickyRyan/Twitter

DUBLIN’S CHRISTMAS LIGHTS have been switched on by an 11-year-old girl at Temple Street Children’s Hospital, in a joint effort to raise money for the hospital, and to promote public support for Irish businesses this Christmas.

The lights on Grafton Street, Henry Street, South William Street, Capel Street and others have been turned on as of 7pm tonight.

DublinTown hosted a live broadcast from the balcony of Bewleys Café, streamed on its Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.

Symone, an 11-year-old girl from Co Westmeath, turned the lights on this year.

Simone Dublin Town Simone at Temple Street Children's Hospital. Source: DublinTown

DublinTown, an initiative of city centre business owners, fund the lights each year.

Their Christmas lights consist of over 1 million low energy LED light bulbs, with over 300,000 light bulbs on Grafton Street alone, and around 4km of lights in total. 

Richard Guiney CEO of DublinTown said: “The DublinTown Christmas lights is by far the biggest task that we undertake for our business members and people of Dublin each year. 2020 has been an extremely challenging year for Dublin city centre businesses.

DublinTown has shared that difficulty with our members. This year the erecting of the Christmas lights means so much more than any other year and we would ask people to come and support the city centre businesses at this special time. Stores have been gearing up for Christmas and are ready to meet customer needs and safety.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

See DublinatChristmas.ie and DublinTown.ie for more details.

Last week, Cork County Council turned on its Christmas lights in towns and villages around the county to begin its ‘A Real Cork Christmas’ initiative. This includes a drive to encourage people to support local Cork businesses this festive season.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie