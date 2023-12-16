Quiz: Identify the Christmas movie by the quote

BY THIS STAGE of the yuletide you should be deep into a slate of your favourite Christmas films.

If you haven’t yet had the chance to indulge in a marathon session of seasonal flicks, then this quiz might put you in the mood. The premise is simple: we give you the quote and you tell us which Christmas movie it’s from.

Enjoy!

"I think if we're going to destroy our son's delusions, I should be a part of it." Alamy Christmas With The Kranks Scrooged

Get Santa The Santa Clause "I am a cotton-headed ninny muggins." Alamy The Grinch The Muppet Christmas Carol

Elf The Nightmare Before Christmas "This guy ain't dangerous. He may be off his rails a bit, but he ain't nothing." Alamy Fred Claus Arthur Christmas

Miracle on 34th St The Polar Express "I didn't mean to kiss you twice... and then linger a long time on the second kiss." Alamy Love Actually The Holiday

The Princess Switch A Christmas Inheritance "Santa, what's the meaning of Christmas?" "Vengeance." Alamy Bad Santa Bad Santa 2

How The Grinch Stole Christmas Fred Claus "Keep the change, ya filthy animal." Alamy Home Alone Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Deck The Halls Home Alone 3 "I am going to count to three. There will not be a four." Alamy Gangster Squad Batman Returns

Die Hard Die Hard 2 "Let's get pissed and watch porn." Alamy Love Actually Bad Santa

Bad Santa 2 Scrooged "No cheeses for us meeces." Alamy A Muppets Christmas: Letters to Santa A Charlie Brown Christmas

Mickey's Christmas Carol A Muppet Christmas Carol "Merry Christmas, you wonderful old Building and Loan!" Alamy It's A Wonderful Life Meet Me In St Louis

