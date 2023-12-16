Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Saturday 16 December 2023 Dublin: 10°C
Alamy Stock Photo
QUIZMAS

Quiz: Identify the Christmas movie by the quote

Keep the change, ya filthy animal!
0
6.5k
1 hour ago

BY THIS STAGE of the yuletide you should be deep into a slate of your favourite Christmas films.

If you haven’t yet had the chance to indulge in a marathon session of seasonal flicks, then this quiz might put you in the mood. The premise is simple: we give you the quote and you tell us which Christmas movie it’s from. 

Enjoy!

"I think if we're going to destroy our son's delusions, I should be a part of it."
Alamy
Christmas With The Kranks
Scrooged

Get Santa
The Santa Clause
"I am a cotton-headed ninny muggins."
Alamy
The Grinch
The Muppet Christmas Carol

Elf
The Nightmare Before Christmas
"This guy ain't dangerous. He may be off his rails a bit, but he ain't nothing."
Alamy
Fred Claus
Arthur Christmas

Miracle on 34th St
The Polar Express
"I didn't mean to kiss you twice... and then linger a long time on the second kiss."
Alamy
Love Actually
The Holiday

The Princess Switch
A Christmas Inheritance
"Santa, what's the meaning of Christmas?" "Vengeance."
Alamy
Bad Santa
Bad Santa 2

How The Grinch Stole Christmas
Fred Claus
"Keep the change, ya filthy animal."
Alamy
Home Alone
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Deck The Halls
Home Alone 3
"I am going to count to three. There will not be a four."
Alamy
Gangster Squad
Batman Returns

Die Hard
Die Hard 2
"Let's get pissed and watch porn."
Alamy
Love Actually
Bad Santa

Bad Santa 2
Scrooged
"No cheeses for us meeces."
Alamy
A Muppets Christmas: Letters to Santa
A Charlie Brown Christmas

Mickey's Christmas Carol
A Muppet Christmas Carol
"Merry Christmas, you wonderful old Building and Loan!"
Alamy
It's A Wonderful Life
Meet Me In St Louis

A Christmas Tale
The Shop Around The Corner
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Charles Dickens
You know these films like the back of your hand.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Michael Caine as Scrooge
Great performance.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Rizzo the Rat
You tried.
Share your result:

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Carl Kinsella
carlkinsella@thejournal.ie
@TVsCarlKinsella
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags