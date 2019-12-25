Here are some Christmas-themed movies and shows available to watch on streaming services

IT’S NO DOUBT that you’ll want to sit down and relax at some stage over the Christmas period.

Be it some alone time away from the festive madness, or some quality time with loved ones – you might find yourself aimlessly scrolling through streaming services looking for something Christmassy to watch.

So, as TV guides will have everyone covered on what to watch on television, we’ve compiled a list of some festive-themed shows and movies available on streaming services.

Nativity

Available on Netflix, Nativity sees Martin Freeman star as Paul, a primary school teacher who is asked to produce the school’s nativity play.

The Christmas Chronicles

The Christmas Chronicles, released last year, is a straight to Netflix movie.

Siblings Kate and Teddy plan on capturing Santa Claus on Christmas Eve. However, when the plan doesn’t go to, well, plan, the children join forces with Santa and his elves to save the holiday before it’s too late.

Sugar Rush Christmas

If you’re on the hunt for some baking inspiration, Sugar Rush Christmas, available on Netflix, is for you.

Sugar Rush features teams of bakers racing against the clock to bake the best-tasting sugary goods. Unsurprisingly, this festive special puts a Christmas-themed spin on the competition.

Klaus

Klaus is another straight to Netflix movie.

When Jesper distinguishes himself as the postal academy’s worst student, he is stationed on a frozen island above the Arctic Circle, where the feuding locals hardly exchange words, let alone letters.

Jesper is about to give up when he finds an ally in a local teacher, and discovers Klaus , a mysterious carpenter who lives alone in a cabin full of handmade toys. These unlikely friendships finally return laughter to Smeerensburg.

A Very Murray Christmas

A Very Murray Christmas, available on Netflix, opens with Bill Murray preparing to host a live, international holiday broadcast.

After a blizzard shuts down the production, he makes the best of the situation. Guests include George Clooney, Miley Cyrus, Chris Rock, Amy Poehler, and Michael Cera.

Jack Whitehall: Christmas with my Father

Available on Netflix, comedian Jack Whitehall invites his father onstage in London’s West End for a Christmas comedy extravaganza, complete with celebrity guests.

Love Actually

A Christmas classic, Love Actually is available to stream on Amazon Prime.

The movie sees eight couples in London trying to deal with their relationships in different ways. The story begins five weeks before Christmas and is played out in a weekly countdown until the holiday.

The Holiday

The Holiday, also available to stream on Amazon Prime, features two women from different countries who swap homes from the holidays in an attempt to get away from their relationship issues.

However, their lives take unexpected turns when they both fall in love with local men.

Deck The Halls

Deck The Halls is available to stream on Amazon Prime.

In the movie, Steve and his new neighbour Buddy try to outdo each other in decorating their homes for Christmas. Buddy’s over-the-top decorations overshadow Steve’s, resulting in a conflict.

Father Ted Christmas Special

Another festive classic, the Father Ted Christmas special is available to watch on Channel 4′s steaming service All 4.

It’s Father Ted, it has a Christmas-themed spin: that’s it.