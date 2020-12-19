Here's how public transport will look over the Christmas period

THIS CHRISTMAS SEASON, most people will be staying closer to home than usual in a bid to avoid spreading Covid-19.

For short and long trips in the run-up to Christmas and New Year’s, public transport services will be operating revised schedules, with bookings needed in some cases.

Face coverings are mandatory across all forms of public transport, and passengers are asked to maintain social distancing.

Here’s a breakdown of how public transport looks for the Christmas period.

Dublin Bus

Dublin Bus will continue to operate a weekday service on all routes on 21, 22 and 23 December before launching into its Christmas schedule.

On Christmas Eve, buses will run on a Saturday service, with some additional early morning departures.

The last departures on all routes on Christmas Eve will leave at around 9pm.

There will be no buses running on Christmas Day.

Buses on all routes will resume on St Stephen’s Day under a Sunday schedule, with the first buses departing on the 15, 39a, and 41 routes at 5am.

The Sunday schedule will continue on 27 December.

On Monday, 28 December until Wednesday. 30 December, a Saturday service will be in operation on all routes.

For those three days, some routes will have additional early morning departures in one or both directions, including: 13, 27, 33, 37 38, 39a, 40, 41c, 46a, 123 and 145.

New Year’s Eve will see a weekday service in operation with last departures at around 10pm.

Routes 15, 39a and 41, which usually operate a 24 hour service, will stop operating briefly at 10pm and resume again at midnight.

On New Year’s Day, a Sunday service will be in operation across all routes.

Dublin Bus’ Booking Office and Customer Service, and its Lost Property office, will close from 2pm on Christmas Eve, reopen on Tuesday, 29 December, and close again on 1, 2, and 3 January.

Its customer service phone lines and social media will operate each day except for Christmas Day.

Bus Eireann

Final departures on Bus Eireann’s city, town, commuter and rural services will leave from 9pm on Christmas Eve, while its expressway services will operate as normal to the last departure on each service, which are listed in full here.

There will be no services on Christmas Day.

A Sunday service will operate from St Stephen’s Day from 9am until 28 December.

A weekday service will run on 29 December to New Year’s Eve, with a Sunday in effect on 1 January.

Bus Éireann Chief Customer Office Allen Parker has advised customers to plan their travel in advance.

“Demand is somewhat unpredictable this year and all our services are restricted to 50% capacity,” Parker said.

“We encourage people to plan their travel, to consider travelling as early as possible and at off-peak times, and to use seat reservation where that is available,” he said.

Irish Rail

For train travel, Irish Rail is operating a revised schedule from 24 December to 1 January.

There will be no train services on Christmas Day and St. Stephen’s Day.

❗️Ireland is at #level3 with special Christmas arrangements

🎫 You MUST prebook Intercity travel

🚆 50% capacity available for use

😷 Face coverings are mandatory

🙏 Please avoid peak where possible & make necessary journeys only at off-peak

Pre-booking is mandatory for intercity services between 18 December and 6 January.

Irish Rail is asking passengers to “please only travel if jour journey is necessary, and avoid peak and busier times if at all possible”.

Seating is unassigned on the pre-booked services, and customers have been asked to align with social distancing and not to sit in seats that have been designated as restricted.