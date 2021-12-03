Cabinet Covid sub-committee meets to consider NPHET advice on Christmas curbs

THE CABINET SUB-COMMITTEE on Covid-19 is meeting this morning on foot of recommendations from NPHET that would introduce further curbs on socialising ahead of Christmas.

A full Cabinet meeting to sign-off on any new plans will take place at 3pm.

The sub-committee is chaired by Taoiseach Micheál Martin and includes the two other coalition leaders as well as ministers for Health, Finance, Public Expenditure and Social Protection.

A letter outlining advice from NPHET has been sent to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and it’s understood to advise that new restrictions and guidelines be introduced ahead of the festive season.

It is reported to include recommendations for limits on the number of households in indoor gatherings and further limits on hospitality, which are currently operating under a midnight curfew.

There’s understood to be significant disquiet among some senior members of Cabinet about the potential for new restrictions, with some pointing to a recent reduction in people in hospital from Covid-19.

As of yesterday, there were 545 Covid-19 patients hospitalised, of whom 117 are in ICU. Two weeks previously, the numbers were 643 Covid-19 patients in hospital with 118 in ICU.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin yesterday referenced a “stabilisation of hospital numbers and ICU numbers” and said the booster vaccine programme was “having an impact”.

During a parliamentary meeting on Wednesday, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar told colleagues that the situation was “stable or improving slightly” and said he was “sceptical” of the need for new restrictions ahead of Christmas.

Speaking yesterday on RTÉ’s Drivetime programme however, NPHET member Dr Cillian De Gascun of the National Virus Reference Laboratory said that the spread of Covid-19 in the country was worse than at this point last year.

“If you look at the metrics that we’ve been following since the start of the pandemic in relation to the five-day average, the cumulative incidence, the number of people in hospital the number of years in intensive care, that’s on the negative side of the ledger, everything is worse,” he said.

“But on the positive side, we’ve got lots of people vaccinated, the problem is we’re obviously seeing waning immunity, so we’re trying to get people to come forward for their third dose of vaccine, to make sure that we can protect as many people as possible.”

Hospitality supports

As hospitality businesses potentially face further restrictions, the government has promised that supports would continue to remain in place.

Representatives from the industry met with An Taoiseach and Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath this morning, with the Vintners Federation of Ireland (VFI) and the Restaurants Association of Ireland both describing the meeting as “constructive”.

In a statement, the VFI said:

The Taoiseach said he understood the public health messaging that people should avoid socialising was having a hugely detrimental impact on the trade in what should be the busiest period of the year for pubs.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“Government has committed to avoiding uncertainty about new restrictions continuing into the weekend so we expect further developments later today. The key issue of supports for the sector was also discussed. Again, we expect an announcement on that issue shortly.

- With reporting by Christina Finn