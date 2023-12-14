Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Thursday 14 December 2023 Dublin: 8°C
Alamy Stock Photo
Christmas

Are you sending Christmas post this year? Here are the dates you need to know

Anyone who wants to send a parcel to European destinations (excluding Great Britain) should do so today.
4
2.5k
1 hour ago

AN POST HAS reminded customers of the dates they must have sent post by in order for it to reach its destination before Christmas.

Anyone who wants to send a parcel to European destinations (excluding Great Britain) should do so today. Letters are cards destined for Europe should be sent by Monday, 18 December. 

For posting cards and parcels to England, Scotland and Wales, Monday, 18 December is the final date for posting for delivery in time for Christmas.

Tuesday, 19 December is the final date for posting cards and parcels to Northern Ireland for delivery in time for Christmas.

For posting within the Republic of Ireland, customers have until Thursday, 21 December to send their cards and parcels. However, An Post urges customers not to leave it until the last minute.

As well as the latest dates of posting, An Post is reminding customers to:

  • Always include a return address on their card or parcel, on the top left hand corner of the item, whether posting locally or across the globe. This ensures that, if for some reason an item cannot be delivered, An Post can return it to you.
  • Take time to pack and seal packages carefully with full correct address and return address details, check the postage due and seal all envelopes.

“Card and parcel volumes are soaring internationally so we urge customers not to leave it until the last minute to post to family and friends at home and abroad,” An Post’s Sarah O’Dwyer said. 

“There’ll be full postal deliveries across Ireland this Saturday and post offices will be open all day for gift shopping, posting and banking services.”

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
4
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     