Are you sending Christmas post this year? Here are the dates you need to know

AN POST HAS reminded customers of the dates they must have sent post by in order for it to reach its destination before Christmas.

Anyone who wants to send a parcel to European destinations (excluding Great Britain) should do so today. Letters are cards destined for Europe should be sent by Monday, 18 December.

For posting cards and parcels to England, Scotland and Wales, Monday, 18 December is the final date for posting for delivery in time for Christmas.

Tuesday, 19 December is the final date for posting cards and parcels to Northern Ireland for delivery in time for Christmas.

For posting within the Republic of Ireland, customers have until Thursday, 21 December to send their cards and parcels. However, An Post urges customers not to leave it until the last minute.

As well as the latest dates of posting, An Post is reminding customers to:

Always include a return address on their card or parcel, on the top left hand corner of the item, whether posting locally or across the globe. This ensures that, if for some reason an item cannot be delivered, An Post can return it to you.

Take time to pack and seal packages carefully with full correct address and return address details, check the postage due and seal all envelopes.

“Card and parcel volumes are soaring internationally so we urge customers not to leave it until the last minute to post to family and friends at home and abroad,” An Post’s Sarah O’Dwyer said.

“There’ll be full postal deliveries across Ireland this Saturday and post offices will be open all day for gift shopping, posting and banking services.”