Are you sending Christmas post this year? Here are the dates you need to know

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
AN POST HAS reminded customers of the dates they must have sent post by in order for it to reach its destination before Christmas.
Anyone who wants to send a parcel to European destinations (excluding Great Britain) should do so today. Letters are cards destined for Europe should be sent by Monday, 18 December.
For posting cards and parcels to England, Scotland and Wales, Monday, 18 December is the final date for posting for delivery in time for Christmas.
Tuesday, 19 December is the final date for posting cards and parcels to Northern Ireland for delivery in time for Christmas.
For posting within the Republic of Ireland, customers have until Thursday, 21 December to send their cards and parcels. However, An Post urges customers not to leave it until the last minute.
As well as the latest dates of posting, An Post is reminding customers to:
“Card and parcel volumes are soaring internationally so we urge customers not to leave it until the last minute to post to family and friends at home and abroad,” An Post’s Sarah O’Dwyer said.
“There’ll be full postal deliveries across Ireland this Saturday and post offices will be open all day for gift shopping, posting and banking services.”
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site