Here's what public transport schedules look like from today to the New Year

WHILE CHRISTMAS DAY is over and done with, public transport schedules won’t be back to their day-to-day timetables until the New Year.

While most public transport services did not operate yesterday, most will have services in place over the coming days, albeit on a reduced timetable.

Here’s how some services are shaping up:

Dublin Bus

Today, all Dublin Bus services will be running on a Sunday timetable. This excludes Nitelink, Ghostbus Tours and City Tours, which will not run.

Between tomorrow and New Year’s Eve, all Dublin Bus services will run on a Saturday timetable.

For buses at night, Dublin Bus have said that they will be operating full Nitelink services on the following routes on 30 December and New Years Eve:

7n

29n

31n

33n

42n

46n

49n

69n

70n

77n

84n

88n

The bus operator has also said that a temporary Nitelink for the 40 will also be in operation on December 30 and New Years Eve up until 4am.

Bus Éireann

Today, Bus Éireann services will run on their usual Sunday timetable, with most services beginning at 9am.

This includes their City, Town, Commuter and Rural services, with Expressway services also operating, however first buses will be on a route-by-route basis.

Between Tuesday 27 December and Friday 30 December, all buses will run on normal weekday schedules, while the normal Saturday schedule will be used on New Year’s Eve.

New Years Day and 2 January will run on a Sunday service, before a normal timetable returns on 3 January.

Iarnród Éireann

Today, Iarnród Éireann will not be running any train services but they will return on the 27th with a reduced timetable.

However, trains will not run on the Phoenix Park tunnel route between Grand Canal Dock/Hazelhatch and Newbridge.

Between 28 and 30 December, there will be a weekday InterCity service but Iarnród Éireann has warned that there will be cancellations and alterations on some routes.

Advertisement

Both DART and Commuter trains will run on a Saturday service, alongside Cork Commuter services.

On New Years’ Eve, there will be InterCity services operating on a Saturday timetable. The last trains are scheduled to leave between 6pm and 8.30pm.

DART and Commuter trains will also operate on a normal Saturday service until approximately 9pm.

There will also be late-night services available, including:

01:30 and 02:30 from Pearse serving all stations to Howth

01:30 and 02:30 from Connolly serving all stations to Greystones

01:40 and 02:40 from Pearse serving Tara Street, Connolly, and all stations from Howth Junction to Dundalk

01:20 and 03:00 from Pearse serving all stations to Maynooth

00:50 and 02:50 from Pearse serving all stations to Drumcondra, and all stations from ParkWest to Kildare

On New Year’s Day, there will be a Sunday InterCity service running with cancellations and alterations on certain routes, alongside a normal Sunday DART and Commuter service. A Sunday service will also operate on the Cork commuter route.

On 2 January, people are urged to check before they travel on InterCity services as there will be a revised timetable in effect, while a Sunday service will operate on DART and Commuter trains.

A Sunday service is also in effect for all Cork commuter trains.

All Iarnród Éireann services will resume as normal from 3 January.

Luas

Today, the Luas is set to run on a Sunday tram schedule, with services to operate on both lines from 9am.

Tomorrow, the tram will also run on a Sunday schedule but will begin earlier at 7am.

On both 28 and 29 December, the Luas will run on a Saturday timetable, while a Sunday schedule will be in place for 30 December.

On New Year’s Eve, Transport for Ireland (TFI) have said that the typical Saturday operating hours will be in place, alongside a Night Luas service.

This means that trams will run every 30 minutes between 00:36am and 03:06am on the Green Line southbound, every 30 minutes between 00:30am and 2:50am on the Green Line northbound.

On the Red Line westbound to Tallaght, the tram will run at 1am, 2am and 3am, while to Saggart it will run at 1:30am, and 2:30am.

Eastbound services going from Tallaght will run at 1am and 2am, while services going from Saggart to the Point will run at 0:30am and 1:30am.