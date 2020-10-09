Dublin businesses urge people to start Christmas shopping early to avoid large queues in December

BUSINESSES IN DUBLIN have urged members of the public to start their Christmas shopping soon in a bid to prevent large queues in December.

DublinTown, a group of 2,500 businesses in Dublin city centre, said shops are gearing up for Christmas and “increased on-street and in-store space management will be required to meet physical distancing needs”.

The group noted that 2020 has been “an extremely difficult year for Dublin city centre businesses”. It is urgeing people to buy from local retailers, either in-store or online, where possible.

“Post-Covid, we all want to see a vibrant capital city and to make that a reality we need to make sure we support city businesses, and if purchasing online the public are encouraged to buy from sites that support Irish jobs,” a spokesperson said.

DublinTown will be unable to provide new Christmas lights on some streets as planned, they added, but will erect lights on 26 city centre streets including on Grafton and Henry Street.

The ‘Nollaig Shona Duit’ sign previously on Wicklow Street will be transferred to Grafton Street.