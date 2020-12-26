#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 26 December 2020
Player Ratings: What's the best post-Christmas snack?

Are you into turkey sandwiches? Or is a good-old fashioned mince pie the best?

By Sean Murray Saturday 26 Dec 2020, 8:00 PM
53 minutes ago 5,643 Views 9 Comments
SO THE DAY itself is over for another year.

Many of us have a particular grá for Christmas dinner, be it the stuffing, the sprouts, the potatoes, the ham, turkey or whatever it may be.

But the unsung food hero of this Yuletide season is certainly the post-Christmas snack.

But which is the best? You tell us…

Turkey sandwich

6

Ham sandwich

6

Mince pie

6

Tin of biscuits

6

After Eights

6

Selection box chocolate

6

Christmas cake

6

Packet of crisps (optional: crisp sambo)

6

Cheese and crackers

6

Have we missed out any of your favourites? Let us know in the comments below…

