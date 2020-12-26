Player Ratings: What's the best post-Christmas snack?

SO THE DAY itself is over for another year.
Many of us have a particular grá for Christmas dinner, be it the stuffing, the sprouts, the potatoes, the ham, turkey or whatever it may be.
But the unsung food hero of this Yuletide season is certainly the post-Christmas snack.
But which is the best? You tell us…
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
Have we missed out any of your favourites? Let us know in the comments below…
COMMENTS (9)