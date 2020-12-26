Player Ratings: What's the best post-Christmas snack?

SO THE DAY itself is over for another year.

Many of us have a particular grá for Christmas dinner, be it the stuffing, the sprouts, the potatoes, the ham, turkey or whatever it may be.

But the unsung food hero of this Yuletide season is certainly the post-Christmas snack.

But which is the best? You tell us…

Turkey sandwich Votes 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Ham sandwich Votes 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Mince pie Votes 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Tin of biscuits Votes 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

After Eights Votes 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Selection box chocolate Votes 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Christmas cake Votes 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Packet of crisps (optional: crisp sambo) Votes 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Cheese and crackers Votes 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Have we missed out any of your favourites? Let us know in the comments below…