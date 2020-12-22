#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 5°C Tuesday 22 December 2020
Player Ratings: What is the best Christmas song?

Band Aid? George Michael? The Pogues?

By Sean Murray Tuesday 22 Dec 2020, 8:00 PM
9 minutes ago 1,066 Views 1 Comment
EVERY YEAR IT’S the same as songs we haven’t heard for 11 months or so become ubiquitous again and we remember we know most of the words to them too. 

Most of the classic Christmas songs have been part of the canon for decades now, and to be fair there are some great tunes in there.

But which is the best?

Here’s just a few of the top Christmas songs for you to cast your judgement on. 

Fairytale of New York - The Pogues (ft Kirsty MacColl)

6

All I want for Christmas is You - Mariah Carey

6

Last Christmas - Wham

6

Do They Know It's Christmas - Band Aid

6

Merry Christmas Everybody - Slade

6

I wish it could be christmas everyday - Wizzard

6

Merry Christmas Everyone - Shakin Stevens

6

Stop the Cavalry - Jona Lewie

6

Wonderful Christmastime - Paul McCartney

6

Driving Home for Christmas - Chris Rea

6

 

Happy XMas (War is Over) - John Lennon

6

Stay Another Day - East 17

6

Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

