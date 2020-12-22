Player Ratings: What is the best Christmas song?

EVERY YEAR IT’S the same as songs we haven’t heard for 11 months or so become ubiquitous again and we remember we know most of the words to them too.

Most of the classic Christmas songs have been part of the canon for decades now, and to be fair there are some great tunes in there.

But which is the best?

Here’s just a few of the top Christmas songs for you to cast your judgement on.

Fairytale of New York - The Pogues (ft Kirsty MacColl) Votes 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

All I want for Christmas is You - Mariah Carey Votes 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Last Christmas - Wham Votes 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Do They Know It's Christmas - Band Aid Votes 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Merry Christmas Everybody - Slade Votes 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

I wish it could be christmas everyday - Wizzard Votes 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Merry Christmas Everyone - Shakin Stevens Votes 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Stop the Cavalry - Jona Lewie Votes 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Wonderful Christmastime - Paul McCartney Votes 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Driving Home for Christmas - Chris Rea Votes 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Happy XMas (War is Over) - John Lennon Votes 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating