Authorities appeal to people not to visit the 40 Foot in Dublin on Christmas Day and Stephen's Day

DÚN LAOGHAIRE-RATHDOWN County Council, the gardaí and HSE have today issued a joint appeal to the public not to visit the 40 Foot bathing area in Dublin on Christmas Day and St Stephen’s Day.

The popular destination for a festive swim usually draws hundreds of people of all ages but, this year, authorities are advising against it due to the risk of Covid-19 spreading when people gather in large numbers.

This appeal also extends to Sandycove and Seapoint, which are other popular bathing areas in south Dublin.

In a statement, the three bodies said: “It is only for this year and is being advised in the spirit of ensuring the safety of all our families and friends.

“Figures in recent days from the Department of Health have shown undoubtedly that Covid-19 is still very much among us. Infection rates are rising. Public health advice from the Government is to very significantly limit our interactions with others over the Christmas break.

We all want to avoid the potential for a large Covid-19 outbreak at the start of the New Year, whether in our own area or elsewhere. A surge in cases will by the very nature of this pandemic put a huge burden on our health system. This will affect not only those who have Covid-19 and need treatment, but also those who need urgent or scheduled medical treatment unrelated to Covid-19.

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council, An Garda Síochána, and the HSE are keenly aware that this is a very significant request being asked of people. We would not be asking this if we did not consider that a large gathering would create a potential risk to public health and the spread of Covid-19. Personal responsibility has been a significant part of our armoury in the fight against Covid-19 and we urge you to exercise it now and to avoid creating a crowded environment over Christmas at these traditional locations.

“We are appealing to the public to consider their wider communities and to please refrain from visiting these bathing areas this Christmas Day and St. Stephen’s Day.”