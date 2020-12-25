#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 25 December 2020
Photos: People braved the cold for Christmas swims around the country today

The annual Christmas swim took place in numerous spots around the country today.

By Sean Murray Friday 25 Dec 2020, 2:24 PM
831 Views
https://jrnl.ie/5310819

christmas-day-swim-dublin Going for a dip in Sandycove Source: PA Images

PEOPLE AROUND THE country turned out today for a customary Christmas swim this morning. 

Christmas Day Swim 037 Pictured are bathers entering the sea off Dunmore East Dock in County Waterford today Source: RollingNews.ie

Some adorned festive attire as they braved the cold and took the plunge. 

Christmas Day Swim 006 A dip at the Forty Foot this morning Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Meanwhile, in Down, a group of hardy swimmers entered the sea in Donaghadee for a Christmas swim.

Christmas Day Swim 022 Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Kathleen Monteverde said it was an exhilarating experience, adding: “It is something I always admired other people doing and never thought I could do it.

“I started in February and aiming to get the whole year for the first time.”

She began sea swimming using a wet suit and that morphed into “skin swimming”.

Christmas Day Swim 020 More from the Forty Foot Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

“It definitely wakes you up and gets you ready for the day because Christmas can be very stressful – it is so busy.

“It is great, you just get grounded and ready for the day.”

christmas-day-swim-dublin Source: Damien Storan/PA Images

