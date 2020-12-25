Photos: People braved the cold for Christmas swims around the country today

Going for a dip in Sandycove Source: PA Images

PEOPLE AROUND THE country turned out today for a customary Christmas swim this morning.

Pictured are bathers entering the sea off Dunmore East Dock in County Waterford today Source: RollingNews.ie

Some adorned festive attire as they braved the cold and took the plunge.

A dip at the Forty Foot this morning Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Meanwhile, in Down, a group of hardy swimmers entered the sea in Donaghadee for a Christmas swim.

Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Kathleen Monteverde said it was an exhilarating experience, adding: “It is something I always admired other people doing and never thought I could do it.

“I started in February and aiming to get the whole year for the first time.”

She began sea swimming using a wet suit and that morphed into “skin swimming”.

More from the Forty Foot Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

“It definitely wakes you up and gets you ready for the day because Christmas can be very stressful – it is so busy.

“It is great, you just get grounded and ready for the day.”

Source: Damien Storan/PA Images