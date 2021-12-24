White Christmas slips away with tomorrow set to hit 11 degrees

SNOW ON CHRISTMAS Day is unlikely, with temperatures expected to reach highs of around 7 to 11 degrees tomorrow, according to Met Eireann.

While many might have hoped for a white Christmas this year, instead we are in for a wet, cloudy and breezy start to Christmas Day.

Widespread rain, which will be heavy at times is forecast, along with a risk of spot flooding.

Brighter conditions with scattered showers will develop in the southwest and west early in the afternoon, but unfortunately it will stay wet for much of the day across Leinster and Ulster. There will be moderate to fresh southeasterly winds.

If you’re out and about getting the last few bits and bobs this Christmas Eve, you can expect some rain in the south and west, which will slowly move across the country today.

It will become drier and brighter in the south and west later this morning.

Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees, though it will be breezy at times too with moderate to fresh southeast winds, strong at times over Ulster.

The rain over Ulster and north Leinster will clear northwards early in the night but rain in the southwest will extend across the country with heavy falls in places. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees in moderate to fresh southeasterly winds, continuing strong at times over Ulster.