Breezy conditions until Christmas Eve as weather warnings in place nationwide today

IT’S SET to be a windy day ahead with a number of weather warnings in place nationwide.

A Status Yellow wind warning is in place for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford until 8pm this evening.

Met Éireann has warned that northwest winds will be very strong at times. It also warned that the winds could lead to debris, loose objects displaced and difficult driving and cycling conditions.

Another Status Yellow wind warning is in place for Clare, Kerry, Donegal and all of Connacht until 8pm.

In this warning, Met Éireann has also advised that high waves are expected and there is a possibility of wave overtopping.

The UK’s Met Office has issued a Yellow wind warning for the six counties in Northern Ireland. This warning is in place until 9pm.

Looking at the general forecast, Met Éireann has said today will be very windy with strong to near gale force, gusty west to northwest winds.

Outbreaks of rain and drizzle are forecast.

Tonight is due to remain windy and conditions will be mostly cloudy with further outbreaks and rain and drizzle.

Tomorrow is forecast to continue mostly cloudy and quite windy, again with outbreaks of rain and drizzle.

Met Éireann has said conditions will continue mild, breezy and mostly cloudy up to Christmas Eve with rain at times.

It’s expected to turn colder from Christmas Day onwards with rain or showers at times.