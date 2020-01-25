This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gardaí renew appeal for information on missing 53-year-old man from Cork

Christophe was last seen in Carrigtowhill, Co Cork on 15 January.

By Orla Dwyer Saturday 25 Jan 2020, 2:29 PM
27 minutes ago 1,279 Views No Comments
Christophe Goutte who is missing from his home in Cork.
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ HAVE ISSUED a renewed appeal for assistance in locating a 53-year-old man who has been missing from Cork since 15 January. 

Christophe Goutte is missing from his home in O’Brien Terrace, Midleton since Wednesday 15 January. 

Gardaí understand that Christophe took a bus from Cork Bus Station on this date and disembarked at 5.35pm in Galway city that evening. 

He was last seen leaving work in Carrigtowhill, Co Cork at approximately 11am on 15 January. 

Christophe is a French national who has been living in Ireland for a number of years.  

He is described as being five feet eight inches in height, of stocky build with brown short hair and white skin with a sallow complexion.

When last seen, he was wearing a black coat, black pants, a black woollen hat and a brown pair of boots. He was also carrying a dark-coloured overall bag.

Christophe bus CCTV (002) A screenshot of CCTV footage showing Christophe on the bus on 15 January. Source: Garda Press Office

Gardaí are particularly appealing to those in Galway city or the surrounding areas to report any recent sightings of Christophe.
 
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Cobh Garda Station on 021 – 4908530, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Orla Dwyer
