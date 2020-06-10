This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 10 June, 2020
Poll: Should the Christopher Columbus memorial in Galway be removed?

People Before Profit wants the memorial removed in solidarity with the global Black Lives Matter movement.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 10 Jun 2020, 9:30 AM
The Spanish Arch in Galway
Image: Christine Linsdell/Wikimedia Commons
Image: Christine Linsdell/Wikimedia Commons

PEOPLE BEFORE PROFIT is calling for the removal of a memorial to explorer Christopher Columbus in Galway in solidarity with the global Black Lives Matter movement.

The monument, which is located near the Spanish Arch and can be viewed here, was presented to the city by Columbus’ home city of Genoa in 1992 to commemorate the 500th anniversary of his voyage to the “new world”.

PBP wants the monument to be removed because of Columbus’ links to the genocide of Native Americans, the start of the transatlantic slave trade and the colonisation of the Americas.

Statues of figures with links to slavery have been toppled in the US and UK in recent days.

Poll: Should the Christopher Columbus memorial in Galway be removed?


Poll Results:

No (1054)
Yes (239)
I'm not sure (108)



