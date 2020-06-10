PEOPLE BEFORE PROFIT is calling for the removal of a memorial to explorer Christopher Columbus in Galway in solidarity with the global Black Lives Matter movement.

The monument, which is located near the Spanish Arch and can be viewed here, was presented to the city by Columbus’ home city of Genoa in 1992 to commemorate the 500th anniversary of his voyage to the “new world”.

PBP wants the monument to be removed because of Columbus’ links to the genocide of Native Americans, the start of the transatlantic slave trade and the colonisation of the Americas.

Statues of figures with links to slavery have been toppled in the US and UK in recent days.

Poll: Should the Christopher Columbus memorial in Galway be removed?

