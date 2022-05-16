#Open journalism No news is bad news

Man (20s) arrested over the murder of pensioner Christopher Hall

Christopher Hall suffered an assault prior to his death.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 16 May 2022, 5:55 PM
Image: RIP.ie
Image: RIP.ie

A MAN HAS been arrested over the murder of pensioner Chirstopher Hall, whose body was discovered in Balbirggan last November. 

Gardaí said they have detained a man in his 20s in relation to the crime. 

Mr Hall, who was living on his own, was assaulted prior to his death. The investigation was upgraded to murder at the end of November last year. 

He was discovered in his home at Dun Saithne Green in Balbriggan, North Dublin by his daughter who had gone to check on him when he wasn’t returning her phone calls. 

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí have arrested a man in his 20s today, Monday 16th May 2022, in relation to the discovery of a body in Balbriggan on 24th November 2022. He is currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Balbriggan Garda station.”

