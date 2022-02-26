Politicians gather for funeral of DUP NI Assembly member Christopher Stalford

MOURNERS FROM ACROSS the political spectrum gathered in Belfast today for the funeral service of DUP MLA Christopher Stalford.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, alongside party MPs and MLAs, were among the congregation at Ravenhill Presbyterian Church in south Belfast.

The 39-year-old father of four died suddenly last weekend.

Unionist leaders from across Northern Ireland, including Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie, attended the funeral service.

Representatives from Sinn Fein, the SDLP, the Alliance Party and the Green Party were also in attendance.

Stalford’s death caused shockwaves across politics, with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson among those who paid tribute to the Principal Deputy Speaker of the Stormont Assembly.

A crowd gathered outside the south Belfast church on Saturday to pay their respects to the DUP representative.

Donaldson said earlier that his party was devastated by the loss of “our dear friend and much loved colleague”.

Describing him as a loving husband, father and son, Donaldson said their thoughts and prayers are with Stalford’s wife Laura, their four children and wider family.

In a statement, Laura Stalford and the wider family thanked everyone for their kind messages, which they described as having been a comfort at an incredibly sad time.