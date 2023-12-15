Aslan to continue performing with new singer following Christy Dignam's death

IRISH BAND ASLAN have announced that they will continue to perform as a group next year with a new singer who will soon be announced, following the sad passing of frontman Christy Dignam.

Christy died on 13 July after a long period of illness. The band members have released a statement saying that their new singer will in no way be a “replacement for Christy”, as that would be “absolutely impossible”.

“There will never be another Christy Dignam,” the joint statement said.

Announcing that Aslan will continue on as a band, it said: “The lads want to get back to doing what they love most, playing their music.

“Aslan will be back in 2024 and we know Christy would be proud to hear and see what’s to come. Joe, Alan and Billy are so looking forward to seeing all their loyal fans again. It will be very emotional but having the most devoted fans imaginable will make the next stage of their journey that bit easier to embark on.”

Advertisement

The band members said: “We are so lucky to have such incredible fans, we just know they will support us in any way they can. We hope to not only do Christy proud but Aslan fans too. We are very excited about what’s to come and can’t wait to share our amazing plans with you all”.

A major concert will take place in Dublin next year to celebrate the life and work of Christy.

Christy Dignam: A Celebration will be held in Vicar Street on 3 May 2024, and will feature a variety of top Irish artists performing songs Christy sang throughout his career up until his final album.

Christy’s wife Kathryn, who is involved in organising the gig, said: “Christy loved Vicar Street. It was a place where he felt at home and where he could connect with his fans on a deep level.

“We are so grateful to everyone who is helping to make this celebration a reality,” she added.

Tickets will go on sale on Monday 18 at 9am via Ticketmaster.

In their statement, the Aslan band members clarified that they are “not involved with the event”, referring to the tribute gig.

“Christy’s family have organised it and we wish them well with the event held in his memory,” they added.