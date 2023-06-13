Aslan frontman Christy Dignam has died aged 63

CHRISTY DIGNAM, THE lead singer of Aslan, has died aged 63.

In a statement on Facebook, Christie’s daughter, the singer Kiera Dignam said:

“On behalf of my family, it is with a broken heart that we convey the news of my father’s passing, Christy Dignam.

“Dad peacefully left us where he wanted to, at home today 4pm Tuesday, June 13th 2023, after a courageously long-fought battle, surrounded by his family.

“We ask that you honour our family’s need for privacy during this immensely painful period.

“Let us all hold him in our hearts and cherish the remarkable life of a talented singer, great story teller and amazing person.

“We thank you so much for your love and support shown to us.

“Kathryn, Kiera, Darren, Cian, Ava, Jake and our extended family x.”

In 2013, Dignam was diagnosed with Amyloidosis, an incurable blood cancer. He has undergone extensive treatment, including chemotherapy, since then.

He had been receiving palliative care at home since December following six months of treatment at Beaumont Hospital.

Dignam grew up in Finglas in north Dublin. In 1982, he formed the rock band Aslan alongside Alan Downey, Joe Jewell and Billy McGuinness.

Aslan became one of the most popular bands on the Irish music scene after they released their first album Feel No Shame in 1988.

The album – and in particular the track ‘This Is’ – showcased the band’s unique sound and Dignam’s powerful vocals.

Dignam struggled with a heroin addiction in the 1980s, which caused conflicts within the band.

In 1988, he was kicked out of Aslan after his addiction became unmanageable for the rest of the group.

Aslan subsequently split up, before reforming for a benefit gig in Finglas in 1993. The band wrote some new material for the show, and the gig went so well that they got back together.

In 1994, Aslan’s most well-known album Goodbye Charlie Moonhead was released. Its standout single – ‘Crazy World’ – went on to join This Is as one of the iconic tracks of Irish rock music.

Aslan had been due to perform several gigs last year as part of its ’40 years 40 gigs’ tour, marking the band’s 40th anniversary, but were unable to go ahead with the performances due to Dignam’s ill-health.

In an interview with The Journal in 2018, Dignam spoke about of his pride at having played all over Ireland, and linked this willingness to play to all crowds at all venues to the band’s continued success.

“We’ve done GAA clubs in every corner of the country, you know? And every little village and every little town all over the country. And I think people appreciate the fact that you’ll go down Ballaghaderreen, or Ballybunion or wherever – Connemara or Donegal.

“Because you go to these little towns people appreciate it. So then when we’re doing gigs like the Iveagh Gardens people come up to those gigs, because I think they appreciate the fact that you’ve come down to their small town.”

Dignam also spoke to The Journal about his cancer diagnosis, and how it had changed his perspective on life.

“There’s nothing is going to focus you more than a terminal illness.

“When I got diagnosed, you kinda start looking at what’s important in your life. The car you’re driving is no longer important or the house you live in is not important. Even how successful your band is isn’t all that important.

“Your whole priority shifts. To me, family became very important to me. And now I’ve got three grandkids so that was very important for me to see as much of their lives as I could and be around for their lives.”

He is survived by his wife Kathryn, his daughter Kiera and his three grandchildren.

- With reporting by Daragh Brophy