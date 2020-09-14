This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Three men accused of involvement in attempted murder of Christy Keane served with books of evidence

Keane was shot a number of times on 29 June 2015.

By Paul Neilan Monday 14 Sep 2020, 3:26 PM
36 minutes ago 2,199 Views No Comments
File photo of the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews,ie
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews,ie

THREE MEN APPEARING before the Special Criminal Court charged with involvement in the attempted murder of Christy Keane by the Limerick-based McCarthy-Dundon crime gang have been served with books of evidence this morning.

Keane was shot a number of times as he parked his car on the grounds of the University of Limerick at around 6.35am on 29 June 2015.

Noel Price (42), of Kileely Road, Kileely, Limerick city, is charged that with having knowledge of the existence of the McCarthy-Dundon criminal organisation, he assisted in making available a vehicle to that organisation with the intention of facilitating the attempted murder of Keane, or being reckless as to same. The offence is alleged to have occurred between 27-29 June 2015 at the car park.

Co-accused John Costello (39), of Hennessy Avenue, Kileely, Co Limerick, is charged with knowledge of the existence of a criminal organisation, to wit the McCarthy-Dundon criminal organisation, and that he provided transport to people with the intention of facilitating the commission of the attempted murder of Keane at the same location on 29 June 2015.

The third defendant, Larry McCarthy (42), of Tower Lodge, Old Cork Road, Limerick city, is charged with making a vehicle available to a criminal organisation, the McCarthy-Dundons, in the attempted murder of Keane, between 27-29 June 2015.

The alleged offences come under section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006 and carry a maximum term of imprisonment of 15 years.

Presiding judge Mr Justice Tony Hunt remanded all three men in custody to appear again before the non-jury court on 2 November.

Comments are closed for legal reasons.

