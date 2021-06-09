#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 9 June 2021
Christy Moore to headline indoor pilot gig in Killarney

Tickets, which cost €39.50 each and are sold in a bundle of six, go on sale tomorrow.

By Lauren Boland Wednesday 9 Jun 2021, 4:28 PM
CHRISTY MOORE IS set to play at one of the first indoor gigs in Ireland this year at a pilot event in Killarney.

Singer-songwriter Susan O’Neill, traditional singer Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh and performer Jack L are also lined up to take to the stage at the Gleneagle INEC on Saturday, 26 June.

Tickets are being sold in bundles of six at a cost of €39.50 per ticket, plus booking fees.

No more than one bundle of six can be purchased per transaction, and tickets will not be sold individually or in quantities fewer than six.

Six tickets would cost €237 before booking fees.

Doors are opening at 6.30pm to accommodate staggered arrival times before the concert begins at 8pm.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow morning at 9am.

Concert-goers will be required to answer a survey when the buy their tickets and data gathered is to be given to the Department of Culture for research.

Contact details will be collected from attendees, who must also intall the HSE Covid app on a smartphone, for contact tracing.

Tickets will be refundable if ticketholders develop symptoms of Covid-19.

200 people are allowed to attend the event, which is one of two indoor concerns planned under the pilot programme.

The Irish Chamber Orchestra is set to play indoors for up to 519 people at the University of Limerick Concert Hall on 23 June.

Moore has continued to perform virtually during the pandemic, including at livestreams presented by the National Concert Hall in September and January.

Speaking this afternoon, Minister for Culture Catherine Martin said that she expects the lineup in Killarney will create a “pretty special night”.

Martin said that it the pilot events are “really important” to “help create that roadmap to return to live music”.

“You have to remember the crew that work at these events as well. They’re not front of stage like the performers but there’s their jobs to be regarded as well,” she said.

In a statement, she said that it has been a “long and difficult 15 months for so many musicians, artists, venue operators, crew and audiences”.

The line-up for the evening is fantastic and will help the Government to plan for the safe management of events whilst Covid is still circulating in our communities and build confidence in the guidance and event management protocols developed to keep everyone safe.”

The first of the pilot concerts is on tomorrow night at 7pm with James Vincent McMorrow in the Iveagh Gardens.

Tickets for McMorrow’s concern sold out within half an hour when they went on sale last week.

The live gig trial also includes an outdoor music festival in the Phoenix Park on Saturday 26 June.

The Phoenix Park festival will have a capacity up to 3,500 and be fully seated.

Additionally, spectators can return to some sporting events through trial matches and championships.

Sports grounds have been told that ticketholders who develop Covid-19 symptoms before a game should be refunded the cost of their ticket.

Updated guidelines published by the government and sporting bodies outline that sports spectators should be advised that their contact details will be kept for up to 28 days to facilitate contact tracing.

With reporting by Christina Finn

