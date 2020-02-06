Demolition of large church in Finglas approved by council

The Church of the Annunciation in Finglas that is set to be demolished.

The Church of the Annunciation in Finglas that is set to be demolished.

DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL has granted permission for a large Catholic church in Finglas to be demolished and replaced by a new, smaller church on the site.

The request to demolish the Church of the Annunciation in Finglas, which spans over 3,100 square metres, was approved by the council on 28 January.

The planning application requests the construction of a new church/parish pastoral centre building.

There will be a residual area of 7,200 square metres on the site that will be subject to a future application.

Local councillor Noeleen Reilly said the remaining land should be used for health facilities.

“Finglas West and South have been neglected for many decades in terms of providing even basic medical facilities,” Reilly said in a statement.

“The area is without a single doctor so it is crucial that this health care centre is part of any plan for the area.

“Given its scale there needs to be widespread public consultation with residents who live in the area as they will be very much affected by any works taking place.”

A view of the proposed new church in Finglas. Source: Walsh Associated via Dublin City Council

The church was first built in the 1960s and announced its plans to close in 2017, citing structural problems.

The church as it stands can accommodation over 3,000 people. The new building will have room for approximately 350 and will be a maximum of nine metres high.

The car park will have 30 spaces and new pedestrian entrances are being proposed from Cappagh Road and Cardiffbridge Road.

A large 14-metre high cross sculpture will also be built in the landscaped space around the new church.

The application was submitted by Reverand Eamann Cahill on behalf of the Finglas West Parish.