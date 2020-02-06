This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 6 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Demolition of large church in Finglas approved by council

The Church of the Annunciation will be replaced by a much smaller church.

By Orla Dwyer Thursday 6 Feb 2020, 1:43 PM
1 hour ago 8,536 Views 27 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4994932
The Church of the Annunciation in Finglas that is set to be demolished.
Image: Sam Boal
The Church of the Annunciation in Finglas that is set to be demolished.
The Church of the Annunciation in Finglas that is set to be demolished.
Image: Sam Boal

DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL has granted permission for a large Catholic church in Finglas to be demolished and replaced by a new, smaller church on the site. 

The request to demolish the Church of the Annunciation in Finglas, which spans over 3,100 square metres, was approved by the council on 28 January.

The planning application requests the construction of a new church/parish pastoral centre building.

There will be a residual area of 7,200 square metres on the site that will be subject to a future application. 

Local councillor Noeleen Reilly said the remaining land should be used for health facilities. 

“Finglas West and South have been neglected for many decades in terms of providing even basic medical facilities,” Reilly said in a statement.

“The area is without a single doctor so it is crucial that this health care centre is part of any plan for the area.

“Given its scale there needs to be widespread public consultation with residents who live in the area as they will be very much affected by any works taking place.”

proposed church A view of the proposed new church in Finglas. Source: Walsh Associated via Dublin City Council

The church was first built in the 1960s and announced its plans to close in 2017, citing structural problems. 

The church as it stands can accommodation over 3,000 people. The new building will have room for approximately 350 and will be a maximum of nine metres high. 

The car park will have 30 spaces and new pedestrian entrances are being proposed from Cappagh Road and Cardiffbridge Road. 

A large 14-metre high cross sculpture will also be built in the landscaped space around the new church. 

The application was submitted by Reverand Eamann Cahill on behalf of the Finglas West Parish.  

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (27)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie