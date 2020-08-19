This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 16 °C Wednesday 19 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Church leaders unite to recommend wearing of face coverings during worship

The leaders of the Catholic Church, Church of Ireland, Presbyterians and Methodists issued a statement today.

By Press Association Wednesday 19 Aug 2020, 6:15 PM
6 minutes ago 672 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5180549
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

THE LEADERS OF the main churches across the island of Ireland have united to recommend the wearing of face coverings during worship.

In a joint statement, the Catholic Church, Church of Ireland, Presbyterians and Methodists said while governments on both sides of the border have not made face coverings compulsory at services, they recommend they are worn.

“As churches we are committed to maintaining two metre physical distancing between household groups and strict adherence to all government guidance on hand hygiene, cleaning, ventilation etc,” the church leaders said in a statement.

“It, however, remains our responsibility to ensure that our services of worship are safe places for all who join with us.

It has become increasingly clear that the wearing of face coverings, in conjunction with hand washing etc, is likely to reduce the spread of coronavirus, thus helping to protect others.

“Their use is therefore one way in which we can evidence protection for the most vulnerable, support for our health workers, and practical love for our neighbours.

“Following further recent consultations with public health authorities, we join with Christian church leaders all over this island in formally recommending and encouraging the use of face coverings at all services of worship, along with the ongoing maintenance of two metre physical distancing, from Sunday August 30, 2020, and earlier if practicable.

Related Read

18.08.20 Explainer: The biggest changes as the government tightens restrictions at 'critical moment'

The statement added: “We understand that some people are exempted from the wearing of face coverings, as outlined in the two jurisdictions.

“We also recognise that whilst it may not be appropriate for those who are leading from the front during worship, including preaching, to wear face coverings, they should at all times continue to maintain at least two metre physical distancing from one another, and four metre physical distancing from the front row of the congregation.”

The statement was endorsed by the Catholic Archbishop Eamon Martin, Church of Ireland Archbishop John McDowell, Presbyterian Moderator David Bruce and President of the Methodist Church in Ireland Tom McKnight.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie