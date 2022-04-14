#Open journalism No news is bad news

Churchgoers on island of Ireland raise €3.25 million for Ukraine

Archbishop Eamon Martin of Armagh and Archbishop Dermot Farrell of Dublin paid tribute to the generosity of parishioners.

By Press Association Thursday 14 Apr 2022, 10:55 PM
CATHOLIC CHURCHGOERS ON the island of Ireland have raised €3.25 million for the people of Ukraine since the war began.

Irish bishops had asked for a special collection in parishes across the island, in the wake of the Russian invasion.

The collection took place largely over the weekend of 26-27 March.

In a joint statement, the archbishops said: “Since the outbreak of this war, over seven million people have been displaced and nearly five million people have been forced to emigrate from Ukraine, becoming international refugees.

“As Christians, our Gospel imperative is to support the victims of this appalling humanitarian crisis, in the words of the Holy Thursday Liturgy, ‘where charity and love are found there is God’.”

The archbishops said the funds raised by Irish parishes will be channelled to assist those who are suffering “such devastation to their lives and livelihoods”.

“Parishes across Ireland have responded with enormous generosity and compassion and we are most grateful for that,” they said.

“It is also heartening that some parish communities have established direct links with Ukrainian parishes and local charitable projects to support refugees and those remaining in Ukraine.

The proceeds of the collection will be sent to the international Catholic Church agency Caritas Internationalis.

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie