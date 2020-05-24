This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Irish teenager fell to his death as he tried to escape alleged armed robbers in Australia

Cian English (19) was originally from Carlow.

By Garreth MacNamee Sunday 24 May 2020, 6:02 PM
1 hour ago 22,308 Views No Comments
The apartment complex on View Avenue in Brisbane.
Image: Google Maps
The apartment complex on View Avenue in Brisbane.
The apartment complex on View Avenue in Brisbane.
Image: Google Maps

AN IRISH TEENAGER has died in Australia after he fell from an apartment complex while trying to flee a group of armed robbers, police have alleged. 

Cian English (19) died after he fell from a high rise balcony in Surfers Paradise on the Gold Coast, in the early hours of Saturday morning. The deceased is originally from Carlow but his family had relocated to Australia.

Police were called to the View Avenue apartment complex at 3.15am after they received reports that the body of a man had been discovered.

Three men have been charged with murder in relation to the incident. 

Superintendent Brendan Smith told reporters that police will allege that three men held English at knifepoint and that he died as he ran away from them. 

“During the course of the evening, the three main offenders have robbed the victim and his friend at knifepoint and the victim has attempted to escape and gone over the balcony,” Superintendent Smith alleged.

“The consequences of the robbery and threats made to the victim, put the consequences on those three offenders.

“There are tragic circumstances around this. We have a young man who was on the Gold Coast with his friends, one thing led to another, and he is now dead.

“I don’t know how you reconcile that as a family or a community. It’s becoming too common and we need to stop it. Violence doesn’t solve anything.”

Comments are closed for legal reasons. 

