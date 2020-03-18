This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 18 March, 2020
Newstalk presenter Ciara Kelly announces she has coronavirus

She said that she found out she had the virus an hour before the Taoiseach’s address to the nation last night.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 18 Mar 2020, 12:19 PM
1 hour ago 53,778 Views 38 Comments
Image: /Photocall Ireland
Image: /Photocall Ireland

NEWSTALK PRESENTER CIARA Kelly has announced that she has the coronavirus Covid-19 live on air.

“I’m dealing with it and I know it’s different for very many people,” she said on her weekday programme Lunchtime Live, presented from the hot press in her home.

“For me, it felt like a bad flu. I had a sore throat; I had a tightness and a burning in my chest and I was a bit short of breath. I was very tired and bit dizzy and a bit wobbly when I stood up and I guessed I had it.

I got a test on Sunday. A lovely paramedic came, in full gear, to my house and swabbed my throat and my nose and last night I was informed that I have Covid-19.

She said that she hadn’t come in contact with a confirmed case or been abroad, and had been washing her hands regularly and properly

She said she and her family are in quarantine and that this has all “come that bit closer to home for me”.

Kelly said she had been reading about it in the news and now it is “inside my home, and it may infect the rest of my family too”.

Kelly said it won’t stop her from working and presenting her show, as she wanted to feel “useful” during the Covid-19 crisis – adding that it might provide comfort for people that she’s waking up every day and living with the virus.

As Kelly has previously practiced as a GP, she said that when she is better she plans to put her stethoscope back on, as being an ‘immune doctor’ is something useful now.

She asked people to “stay safe, stay home and stop the spread as much as you can”.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

