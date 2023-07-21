Ciara Mageean breaks Sonia O'Sullivan's Irish mile record at Monaco Diamond League

CIARA MAGEEAN MADE history this evening by setting a new national mile record of 4.14.58 as she finished in second place at the Diamond League in Monaco.

Mageean’s superb performance eclipsed Sonia O’Sullivan’s previous record of 4:17.26which has stood since 1994. Mageean’s previous best time was 4:19.03 which she ran in Monaco in 2019.

Meanwhile, Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon continued her remarkable form by smashing the women’s mile world record, her third of the season.

Kipyegon, a two-time Olympic 1500m gold medallist and twice world champion, clocked 4min 07.64sec for victory for another world best after setting world records in the 1500m and 5,000m in June.

Earlier this evening, Rhasidat Adeleke finished in fourth place in the 400m in her first-ever Diamond League meeting. She clocked a time of 49.99 to cap off an impressive week in which she made her professional debut in athletics. On Tuesday, she finished second in the 200m behind world champion Shericka Jackson at the Gyulai István Memorial Continental Tour Gold meet in Székesfehérvár.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, who won Olympic gold in the 400m hurdles in Tokyo, was a late withdrawal from the women’s 400m because of an injury.

She has opted to concentrate on the 400m flat this season, which will reach a peak with the world championships in Budapest.

Sarah Lavin produced another impressive performance as she finished seventh in the women’s 100m hurdles. Her time of 12.74 was just 0.01s off her personal best.

