Monday 27 May, 2019
Green Party's Ciarán Cuffe elected MEP

The Green Party has its first MEP in decades.

By Aoife Barry Monday 27 May 2019, 8:40 PM
22 minutes ago 9,728 Views 26 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4654921
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

THE GREEN PARTY’S Ciarán Cuffe has been elected to the European Parliament as part of a ‘green wave’ that has swept the country in the local and European elections.

While he received a lower vote share than projected by the RTÉ/TG4 exit poll, Cuffe was still comfortably elected on the 13th count.

Cuffe, a sitting Dublin City Councillor, was only offered an outside chance of ahead of the election in the four-seater constituency.

Speaking to RTÉ after the first results were released yesterday, Cuffe said: ”It is looking as though we will have a green voice in Brussels for Ireland for the first time this century.”

Aside from the Green Party’s success, one major upset in European election so far has been a drop in support for sitting MEP Lynn Boylan. On the first count, Boylan received 23.6%, putting her significantly below the vote share she received as a poll-topper in 2014. 

The Green Party will have to wait to see if Saoirse McHugh or Senator Grace O’Sullivan will be joining Cuffe in the European Parliament. 

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Read next:

