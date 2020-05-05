Nine million cigarettes marked as frozen food seized at Dublin Port

NINE MILLION CIGARETTES were seized by Revenue officers at Dublin Port today.

The smuggled cigarettes were discovered in a refrigerated shipping container, declared as transporting ‘frozen food’, that arrived aboard a vessel from Rotterdam in the Netherlands.

The so-called ‘illicit white’ cigarettes, branded ‘FEST’, have an estimated value of over €4.4 million, representing a loss to the exchequer of €3.77 million.

Investigations are ongoing.

A spokesperson said this seizure is part of Revenue’s “ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products”.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they are advised to contact Revenue in confidence on freephone number 1800 295 295.