The Explainer: Where are we at with testing for Covid-19 in Ireland right now?

TESTING FOR COVID-19 is an essential part of fighting against the spread of the disease, and the Irish government has pledged to have the capacity to hold 100,000 tests a week.

But it isn’t easy to get to that number – so are we there yet? Why is testing important? And what about the future?

That’s what we’re looking at in today’s episode of The Explainer podcast.

Our first guest, medical virologist Cillian de Gascun, is on the government’s coronavirus Expert Advisory Group. He talks us through how the testing process works, what issues Ireland has faced with the supply chain, and if there is still going to be a focus on nursing homes.

Our reporter Stephen McDermott also joins presenter Sinéad O’Carroll to discuss where Ireland’s testing regime is now, and what the next steps are for it.

Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenter and producer Aoife Barry, assistant producer and technical operator Nicky Ryan, and executive producer Christine Bohan. Guests were Cillian de Gascun and reporter Stephen McDermott. Design by Palash Somani.