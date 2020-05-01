This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 1 May, 2020
The Explainer: Where are we at with testing for Covid-19 in Ireland right now?

That’s what we speak to Cillian de Gascun about in this week’s podcast.

By Aoife Barry Friday 1 May 2020, 4:08 PM
TESTING FOR COVID-19 is an essential part of fighting against the spread of the disease, and the Irish government has pledged to have the capacity to hold 100,000 tests a week.

But it isn’t easy to get to that number – so are we there yet? Why is testing important? And what about the future?

That’s what we’re looking at in today’s episode of The Explainer podcast.

Our first guest, medical virologist Cillian de Gascun, is on the government’s coronavirus Expert Advisory Group. He talks us through how the testing process works, what issues Ireland has faced with the supply chain, and if there is still going to be a focus on nursing homes.

Our reporter Stephen McDermott also joins presenter Sinéad O’Carroll to discuss where Ireland’s testing regime is now, and what the next steps are for it.


Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

Listen on iPhone/iPad

Listen on Spotify

Find a full list of apps here

This episode was put together by presenter and producer Aoife Barry, assistant producer and technical operator Nicky Ryan, and executive producer Christine Bohan. Guests were Cillian de Gascun and reporter Stephen McDermott. Design by Palash Somani.

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

