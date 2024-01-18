Irish actors Cillian Murphy, Barry Keoghan and Paul Mescal nominated for Bafta awards

LAST UPDATE | 22 minutes ago
IRISH ACTORS CILLIAN Murphy, Barry Keoghan and Paul Mescal are among those nominated for this year’s British Academy of Film and Television (Bafta) awards.
In the Leading Actor category, Keoghan has been nominated for his role in Saltburn and Murphy has been nominated for his role in Oppenheimer. This is Murphy’s first ever Bafta nomination.
Mescal has been nominated in the Supporting Actor category for his role in All of Us Strangers.
Oppenheimer is the film to have received the most nominations (13) for this year’s awards. This is followed by Poor Things, which has been produced by Irish company Element, with 11 nominations.
Poor Things producers Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe said they are “delighted” with the nominations.
“We are delighted with these nominations from Bafta, which build on the recent success of the film at the Golden Globes, and recognise the amazing work of our incredible cast, led By Emma Stone, our brilliant screenwriter Tony McNamara and the artistry and talent of our amazing heads of department,” they said.
“We are also so grateful to Film4 and Searchlight who have backed us all the way, as well as our brilliant Element Pictures colleagues in Dublin and London who have been integral to the development and production of the film.”
The Zone of Interest and the Killers of the Flower Moon have both received nine nominations, while Maestro, The Holdovers and Anatomy of a Fall have received seven nominations each.
All of Us Strangers has secured six nominations, while Barbie and Saltburn have received five nominations each.
And the Leading Actor nominees are… ⭐— BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 18, 2024
BRADLEY COOPER Maestro
COLMAN DOMINGO Rustin
PAUL GIAMATTI The Holdovers
BARRY KEOGHAN Saltburn
CILLIAN MURPHY Oppenheimer
TEO YOO Past Lives#EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/91Il23rBVm
“The 38 films nominated by BAFTA voters today span an extraordinary range of genres and stories,” Bafta CEO Jane Millichip said.
“The field this year is incredibly strong. More films were entered, making the selection process particularly tough for our voting members,” Millichip said.
“The films and talented people nominated represent some of the most talked about films of the year, the most critically acclaimed, and films yet to be released and discovered by audiences.”
Actors Naomi Ackie and Kingsley Ben-Adir announced the nominations through a live broadcast in London earlier today.
The winners will be announced on 18 February from the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London. The ceremony will be hosted by David Tennant and will be broadcast on BBC One.
