'Shall I sing a rebel song?' Cillian Murphy jokes and says he is 'proud Irishman' after winning Bafta

IRISH ACTOR CILLIAN Murphy received the award for Best Actor for his role in Oppenheimer at the British Film and Television Awards last night, where he said he is “proud to be an Irishman”.

“Shall I sing a rebel song?” he joked at a post-award press conference.

Murphy has received significant acclaim for his leading role as the creator of the atomic bomb, J Robert Oppenheimer, in the film directed by Christopher Nolan.

His Bafta last night comes on top of a Golden Globe and a Critics’ Choice award and pending nominations for a Screen Actors Guild award and an Oscar.

Reflecting on his win, the actor said it was a “little overwhelming” and “kind of mindblowing”.

“I’m thrilled and a little shocked.”

Speaking to reporters at the awards, Murphy was asked if he wanted to say hello to anyone back home in Cork.

“Hi to them all! Hi to everyone,” he said.

Advertisement

“I’m a really proud Irishman – I have to say that! Of course I am. It means a lot to me to be Irish,” he added.

“I don’t know what else to say – shall I sing a rebel song?” he joked.

Minister for Media Catherine Martin congratulated Murphy on his win. She also congratulated Irish producer Medb Riordan, who worked on Outstanding Debut winner Earth Mama.

Cillian Murphy wins at the #BAFTAs 🙌



Comhghairdeas leis 🇮🇪



+ #EarthMama also won the Outstanding Debut award👏 Ireland's Medb Riordan is one of the film's producers. Delighted for her and the team.#BAFTAs #EEBAFTAs https://t.co/cd9xx2uEI6 pic.twitter.com/ADSkL2nTCb — Catherine Martin TD (@cathmartingreen) February 18, 2024

Tánaiste Micheál Martin said that the “people of Cork and Ireland” were delighted for Murphy after his win.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said: “Comhghairdeas to Cork’s Cillian Murphy on his big win this evening. A wonderfully talented actor who does Ireland proud with everything he achieves.”

Murphy’s only other film Bafta nomination was in 2007, when he was included in the rising star category. He received a TV Bafta nomination for his role as Tommy Shelby in the drama Peaky Blinders.

Oppenheimer won seven awards overall last night.

Murphy first collaborated with director Christopher Nolan in 2005 in Batman Begins, appearing also in The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises. He later featured in Nolan’s films Inception and Dunkirk before Oppenheimer.

Additional reporting by Press Association