Cillian Murphy nominated for Screen Actors Guild Award

CILLIAN MURPHY HAS been nominated for a Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role.

Murphy received critical acclaim for his role playing J. Robert Oppenheimer, an American theoretical physicist who helped create the atomic bomb.

The Cork-born actor is ripe to clean up this Hollywood awards season, having already scooped the Golden Globe Best Actor award on Sunday for the same role.

Cillian Murphy at the 81st Golden Globe Awards on Sunday Alamy Alamy

Oppenheimer, one of 2023′s most-successful blockbusters, followed Murphy’s character as he navigated the moral questions posed by leading the Manhattan Project, which produced weapons of mass destruction.

The historical drama earned more than $950 in the box office.

Murphy is nominated for the SAG Award alongside Bradley Cooper (Maestro), Colman Domingo (Rustin), Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers) and Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction).