Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema or streaming.

The Lost Daughter

Maggie Gyllenhaal directs her first feature with this, a movie adaptation of the Elena Ferrante novel. It has a fab cast and a great storyline – it’s about a college professor who has to confront her past when she becomes obsessed with a woman and her daughter while on holiday in Italy. Available on Netflix.

Don’t Look Up

Adam McKay’s latest film is about two scientists who are sent on a tour to tell the world about an impending asteroid that looks like it will obliterate the planet. Expect McKay’s trademark humour. Available on Netflix.

Swan Song

Mahershala Ali stars Irish filmmaker Benjamin Cleary’s debut feature about a man who (in the near future) decides to use technology to basically clone himself, as he has a terminal disease. An Apple TV+ production and in some cinemas.

Which one would you go see first?

