Dublin: 13°C Sunday 27 June 2021
Poll: Have you been to a cinema since they re-opened?

Cinemas reopened their doors on 7 June.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 27 Jun 2021, 10:15 AM
1 hour ago 9,473 Views 14 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Nejron Photo
Image: Shutterstock/Nejron Photo

CINEMAS ACROSS THE country were permitted to reopen on 7 June as Covid-19 restrictions eased. 

After a year of watching films on small screens, audiences have finally had an opportunity to re-visit some more traditional viewing habits, and making decisions about what to go and see was among the things people have been able to look forward to in recent weeks. 

There has been plenty of new releases in cinemas since they reopened, as well as older films that have been sitting on the shelves of screening rooms since the pandemic began.

So, today we want to know… Have you been to a cinema since they re-opened?


Poll Results:

No (916)
Yes (262)
I wouldn't usually go to the cinema anyway (234)
No cinema near me has re-opened (20)




