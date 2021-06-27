Poll: Have you been to a cinema since they re-opened?

CINEMAS ACROSS THE country were permitted to reopen on 7 June as Covid-19 restrictions eased.

After a year of watching films on small screens, audiences have finally had an opportunity to re-visit some more traditional viewing habits, and making decisions about what to go and see was among the things people have been able to look forward to in recent weeks.

There has been plenty of new releases in cinemas since they reopened, as well as older films that have been sitting on the shelves of screening rooms since the pandemic began.

So, today we want to know… Have you been to a cinema since they re-opened?

