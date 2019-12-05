Trailer Watch: Which movie should you go see this weekend?

PLANNING ON HEADING to the cinema this weekend?

A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood

What we know

Based on the true story of and his meeting with a journalist. Starring Tom Hanks as Mr Rogers and Matthew Rhys as Lloyd the reporter, and directed by Mariel Heller.

What the critics say

“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” isn’t so much a biopic as it is a way to look at the way Mr. Rogers affected generations of children, young and grown.” – RogerEbert.com

“Fred Rogers is portrayed by the quintessential nice guy, Tom Hanks, who fully inhabits the role’s physicality: that is to say, Rogers’ deliberate slowness, his patience and warmth that made him so approachable to many but also somewhat strange and unknowable to others. It’s hard to imagine another actor so well suited to this role.” - Arts Fuse

So Long, My Son

What we know

In this look at Chinese society over the recent decades, we meet two families – one in which the son has suffered a tragic death.

What the critics say

“All of the brilliant actors in this compelling drama put in sterling performances, conveying emotion in weary, suspicious or affectionate expressions and gestures, or speaking in deep wells of slow dialogue.” – RTE

“The epic story of two married couples enduring personal tragedy and state-imposed suffering is an almost unbearably poignant, profound masterpiece.” – The Guardian

Ordinary Love

What we know

Liam Neeson and and Lesley Manville play a long-married couple who have to deal with a cancer diagnosis. Written by playwright Owen McCafferty, whose wife also dealt with breast cancer.

What the critics say

“As Joan’s condition gets worse in increments, the film is terrific on the realities of care — the monotonous journeys to the hospitals for visits, the kind of hollow words of encouragement from other patients — often inhabiting the spaces (waiting rooms) and scenes (a sex scene as they bid a tender farewell to Joan’s breasts) other films leave out.” – Empire

“The matter-of-fact candour of the film extends to the no-frills direction; what shines is the combination of Owen McCafferty’s stingingly honest screenplay and the two lovely, emotionally textured central performances.” – Screen Daily

