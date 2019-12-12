Trailer Watch: Which movie should you go see this weekend?

PLANNING ON HEADING to the cinema this weekend?
There are a few new movies out, but which is a must-watch, and are there any you should avoid?
We take a look.
Jumanji: Next LevelSource: Sony Pictures Entertainment/YouTube
What we know
The gang return to rescue one of their own in Jumanji – and adventures and danger ensue. Stars Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan and Jack Black.
What the critics say
- “The mission our heroes are given is even flimsier than the one in the first movie, but it affords many changes of scenery, from ice-mountain castles to North African medinas to a sea of desert dunes stalked by hundreds of fast-moving, deadly ostriches.” – Hollywood Reporter
- “If you’ve ever tried to play a video game with someone of your grandparents’ generation, you’ll appreciate the exasperation the repeat players feel toward these absurd exchanges — which mirror how any catch-up conversation would go in which “Jumanji” fans tried to explain the plot of this movie to an oblivious older relative.” – Variety
What’s it rated?
- RottenTomatoes: 77%
- IMDB: 7.1/10
The KingmakerSource: SHOWTIME/YouTube
What we know
A documentary by Lauren Greenfield (Queen of Versaille) about Imelda Marcos, the notorious former first lady of the Philippines.
What the critics say
- “At first, it feels like an attempt to humanize Marcos, with early scenes of her throwing money at any problem, including children in a dilapidated cancer ward, although that quickly turns. If documentaries like “The Kingmaker” often makes their subject relatable, this film shines a spotlight on an insane degree of ego, corruption, violence, and gross greed.” – RogerEbert.com
- “Whatever the case, as Greenfield quickly reminds you, one way into a narcissist’s heart is to turn on a camera and microphone, and let vanity take over. From the instant that Marcos appears in “The Kingmaker” — gliding through the streets of Manila in a van as if in a mobile throne — it’s obvious that she remains ravenous for attention, whether from the camera or from the indigent people clamoring outside her window.” – New York Times
What’s it rated?
- RottenTomatoes: 94%
- IMDB: 7.2/10
Black ChristmasSource: Movieclips Trailers/YouTube
What we know
A festive horror about a group of female students who are stalked while on their Christmas break – and the sorority that discovers it’s part of an underground conspiracy.
What the critics say
- No reviews yet.
What’s it rated?
- RottenTomatoes:
- IMDB: 4.3/10
