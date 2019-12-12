This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 12 December, 2019
Trailer Watch: Which movie should you go see this weekend?

What’s a must-watch, and what’s a miss? We tell you.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 12 Dec 2019, 8:30 PM
21 minutes ago 1,284 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4927745

PLANNING ON HEADING to the cinema this weekend?

There are a few new movies out, but which is a must-watch, and are there any you should avoid?

We take a look.

Jumanji: Next Level

Source: Sony Pictures Entertainment/YouTube

What we know

The gang return to rescue one of their own in Jumanji – and adventures and danger ensue. Stars Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan and Jack Black.

What the critics say

  • “The mission our heroes are given is even flimsier than the one in the first movie, but it affords many changes of scenery, from ice-mountain castles to North African medinas to a sea of desert dunes stalked by hundreds of fast-moving, deadly ostriches.” – Hollywood Reporter
  • “If you’ve ever tried to play a video game with someone of your grandparents’ generation, you’ll appreciate the exasperation the repeat players feel toward these absurd exchanges — which mirror how any catch-up conversation would go in which “Jumanji” fans tried to explain the plot of this movie to an oblivious older relative.” – Variety

What’s it rated?

The Kingmaker

Source: SHOWTIME/YouTube

What we know

A documentary by Lauren Greenfield (Queen of Versaille) about Imelda Marcos, the notorious former first lady of the Philippines.

What the critics say

  • “At first, it feels like an attempt to humanize Marcos, with early scenes of her throwing money at any problem, including children in a dilapidated cancer ward, although that quickly turns. If documentaries like “The Kingmaker” often makes their subject relatable, this film shines a spotlight on an insane degree of ego, corruption, violence, and gross greed.” – RogerEbert.com
  • “Whatever the case, as Greenfield quickly reminds you, one way into a narcissist’s heart is to turn on a camera and microphone, and let vanity take over. From the instant that Marcos appears in “The Kingmaker” — gliding through the streets of Manila in a van as if in a mobile throne — it’s obvious that she remains ravenous for attention, whether from the camera or from the indigent people clamoring outside her window.” – New York Times

What’s it rated?

Black Christmas

Source: Movieclips Trailers/YouTube

What we know

A festive horror about a group of female students who are stalked while on their Christmas break – and the sorority that discovers it’s part of an underground conspiracy.

What the critics say

  • No reviews yet.

What’s it rated?

Which one would you go see first?


Poll Results:

None of them (175)
Jumanji: Next Level (102)
The Kingmaker (36)
Black Christmas (11)




