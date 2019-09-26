This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Trailer Watch: Which movie should you go see this weekend?

What’s a must-watch, and what’s a miss? We tell you.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 26 Sep 2019, 8:30 PM
16 minutes ago 1,140 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4821314

PLANNING ON HEADING to the cinema this weekend?

There are a few new movies out, but which is a must-watch, and are there any you should avoid?

We take a look.

The Goldfinch

Source: Warner Bros. Pictures/YouTube

What we know

Ireland’s own John Crowley directs this film adaptation of Donna Tartt’s epic novel The Goldfinch. A young boy’s mother dies in a terrorist attack, which leads him to accidentally steal a priceless painting. The painting haunts him throughout his life as he moves from New York to Las Vegas and back again.

What the critics say

  • “The second misconception I must address is that the film is a lifeless bore. That’s admittedly a matter of taste, but for most of The Goldfinch, I found much to occupy my attention. When people call a movie “handsome,” this is the kind of movie they’re talking about.” – Vulture
  • “But while The Goldfinch might feel long as a viewer, it boasts some seriously impressive performances. That ultimately helps buoy the movie, and will likely keep audiences invested during some of the slower moments.” – CinemaBlend

What’s it rated?

Ready or Not

Source: FoxSearchlight/YouTube

What we know

A young woman gets married to her dream guy… only to discover on their wedding night that in order to become a member of the family she has to undergo a rather dramatic, deadly initiation.

What the critics say

  • “Weaving makes for a very likable hero, with a broad comedic appeal, an every-girl clumsiness and sarcastic rejoinder for everything. In a better world, she’d be headlining comedies already.” - RogerEbert.com
  • “ Red herrings are dangled, hoary genre staples (the handy getaway car trope) are subverted. There’s bloodletting, both intentional and unintentional, and the film revels in the heavily designed gothic mansion, Gillett and Bettinelli-Olpin deftly managing to build variety and momentum within a single location.” – Empire

What’s it rated?

The Last Tree

 

Source: New Trailer Buzz/YouTube

What we know

A coming of age film about a young black man who grows up with a foster family in Lincolnshire, but later moves to London with his mother, who was born in Nigeria. When he moves to London, he has trouble fitting in.

What the critics say

  • “In one scene we hear Femi listening to The Cure only to pretend it’s a Tupac track when questioned by his friends. Amoo has a knack for addressing big questions of culture and identity in subtle moments such as these.” - Geographical
  • “A tender evocation of a lost childhood and troubled growth into manhood, Shola Amoo’s (A Moving Image) partially-autobiographical The Last Tree is visually lyrical in its approach to an oft-told story.” – Screen Daily

What’s it rated?

Which one would you go see first?


Poll Results:

None of them (114)
Ready or Not (46)
The Goldfinch (20)
The Last Tree (13)




About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Read next:

