Citizens’ assembly chair says urgent step change in approach to drug use is needed

IRELAND REQUIRES AN urgent step change in its approach to drug use, the chair of the citizens’ assembly has said.

Paul Reid was commenting as the Citizens’ Assembly on Drugs Use reached the halfway point of its programme of work after a weekend of meetings in Malahide.

The weekend began with the publication of figures showing a sustained rise in drug overdose deaths in Ireland.

The preliminary data from the Health Research Board (HRB) showed there were 409 poisoning deaths linked to drugs in Ireland in 2020, with a year-on-year increase in drugs-linked poisoning deaths from 2016, when 314 were recorded.

The assembly, comprising 99 randomly selected citizens reflective of the Irish population, along with chairman Reid, is exploring issues related to illicit drug-taking and will submit a report to the Oireachtas by the end of 2023.

Owner Citizens’ Assembly sat for a series of meetings over the weekend in Malahide. Owner

It will make recommendations for change covering three areas – legislation, policy and operations/service delivery.

Former HSE chief executive Reid said information conveyed during the weekend sessions demonstrated the urgent need for a step change in the national approach to drugs use.

Advertisement

He added: “Over the course of this weekend we have heard stark new statistics on the level of drugs deaths in Ireland from the Health Research Board, perspectives from Portugal and Austria on different national approaches to addressing drugs use, and today’s specific focus on recovery services.

“In each case, the need for changes in how we are doing things was clear.

“The challenge for the assembly is to turn this evidence and these testimonies into a set of recommendations that will make a difference to the people, families, and communities who are impacted by drugs use, as well as making improvements to the systems through which we provide necessary treatments, required services, and wider supports.

“This is not easy. But it is the challenge that has been set for us by the Oireachtas.

“For that reason assembly members will have the opportunity to reflect on all that they have heard over our first three meetings and return in September focused on making recommendations that will make a real difference.”

In the latest meetings of the assembly, members heard repeated calls from speakers for a major improvement in the co-ordination, delivery and resourcing of recovery services for people who use drugs.

They were told people in recovery require a broad range of services and support, including healthcare, housing, education and training, financial, and access to justice.

These are delivered by multiple different agencies and bodies, often resulting in confusion, inconsistencies and gaps in delivery, the assembly heard.

The assembly was urged to address this “co-ordination gap” in its final recommendations.