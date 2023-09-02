Citizens' Assembly on Drugs Use to hold fourth meeting

THE CITIZENS’ ASSEMBLY on drug use will hold its fourth meeting this weekend, at the Grand Hotel Malahide. This will mark the halfway point for the Assembly.

This weekend’s meetings will focus on supply reduction, the criminal justice system and the legal framework around drugs in Ireland.

The members will hear from a range of experts, practitioners and people with experience of the criminal justice system.

Saturday’s meeting will consist of talks from experts on the various topics under consideration. Sunday will follow with a workshop, and a look at possible courses of action regarding Ireland’s legislative approach to drugs.

Ahead of the meeting, Chair of the Assembly Paul Reid said “these are complex and multifaceted issues that require careful deliberation.

“By engaging with legal and policy experts, by listening to the perspectives of practitioners and by hearing from people with lived experience, the Assembly will better understand the effect of current policies and approaches.

“It is imperative that our recommendations to the Oireachtas are thorough and based on all available information,” he said.

So far the Assembly has focused on what changes might be required in terms of policy and practice in the health, community and voluntary sectors.