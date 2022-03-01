#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Tuesday 1 March 2022
Advertisement

Another year of Irish birth, marriage and death records are now available to the public online

Minister Catherine Martin TD said the update “will be met with eager anticipation by those carrying out research in genealogy”.

By Lauren Boland Tuesday 1 Mar 2022, 4:20 PM
52 minutes ago 4,503 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5697753
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

ANOTHER YEAR OF historical Irish birth, marriage and death records are now available to the public online.

People interested in exploring the documents or tracing genealogy will now be able to view an extra year of records as part of an annual update.

The following records are available online:

  • Birth Register records for the years 1864 to 1921
  • Marriage Register records for the years 1845 to 1946
  • Death Register records for the years 1864 to 1971

The timeframe for the records was extended from 1920, 1945, and 1970 respectively.

There is no charge or subscription required to access the records.

The website currently has records of 6,784,749 births, 1,939,623 marriages and 6,943,532 deaths.

Records of Catholic marriages are only available from 1864 onwards as that was when civil registration commenced for marriages in the Catholic church.

Minister for Culture Catherine Martin said she expects the update “will be met with eager anticipation by those carrying out research in genealogy”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys added that the civil registration records “are amongst the richest online information sources which can be accessed by citizens and the Irish diaspora worldwide”.

“The past two years have given us all a greater insight and value for information sources such as this,” Humphreys said.

“With the addition of the new twelve months, the birth, marriage and death records of a former Taoiseach and Statesman, Seán Lemass can be viewed online now,” she said.

As well as Seán Lemass, birth records in the newly-available entries include Dr Mona (Mary Monica) Tyndall, a doctor and missionary sister who worked to combat HIV/AIDS, and Bernard Patrick Devlin, an Irish clergyman who was the fifth bishop of the Roman Catholic diocese of Gibraltar.

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
@laurenanna_1
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie