Civil War grenade found in Malahide and made safe

A CIVIL WAR ERA grenade has been located and neutralised in Dublin this afternoon.

Following a request from An Garda Síochána, the Defence Forces’ sent an Army Bomb Disposal Team to investigate a suspect device in Malahide.

The team arrived on scene at 12.15pm.

On arrival a cordon was established and nearby buildings evacuated for the duration of the Defence Forces’ operation.

The object was identified as a Civil War era ‘Mills bomb’ grenade. It was made safe and removed for disposal at a safe location. The team left the scene 12.55pm.

If you see a suspicious item or hazardous substance, the Defence Forces advise that you maintain a safe distance from the item and inform An Garda Síochána.