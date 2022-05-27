#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Friday 27 May 2022
Advertisement

Claire Byrne Live to end after seven years this Monday

Claire Byrne said that she would be moving away from the programme to focus on her radio show.

By Tadgh McNally Friday 27 May 2022, 3:59 PM
45 minutes ago 6,198 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5775923
Claire Byrne with Professor Luke O'Neill and Bernard O'Shea during a segment on the show.
Image: RTÉ
Claire Byrne with Professor Luke O'Neill and Bernard O'Shea during a segment on the show.
Claire Byrne with Professor Luke O'Neill and Bernard O'Shea during a segment on the show.
Image: RTÉ

RTÉ’S CLAIRE BYRNE Live is set to end this Monday, with the host calling an end to the show to focus on her weekday radio programme.

Presenter Claire Byrne confirmed that the show would be ending after seven years in a statement this afternoon.

“I have made the decision now to focus on my radio show and I am very much looking forward, in time, to working on other television projects for RTÉ,” said Byrne.

“I want to thank everyone who made Claire Byrne Live such an enjoyable show to be part of and in particular, the audience at home, who allowed me to spend Monday nights in their company over the last seven and a half years.”

The current affairs programme, which was broadcast on Monday nights, featured interviews, debates and a live studio audience.

“When we started Claire Byrne Live in 2015, we wanted it to be a forum for people in Ireland to shape the news, respond to unfolding events and most importantly, to have their say. We came through two general elections, two hugely significant referendums and one global pandemic in the time that we have been on air,” said Byrne.

Byrne said that she was “hugely proud” to be a part of the show and to have worked with “three talented editors of Claire Byrne Live - Aoife Stokes, Jane Murphy and Hugh Ormond” as well as the team who produced the show on a weekly basis.

Jon Williams, Managing Director of RTÉ News & Current Affairs, thanked Byrne for her work on the programme.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“For seven years, Claire has hosted Ireland’s biggest conversation, giving the audience a voice on the key issues of the day,” said Williams.

From her extraordinary interview with the family of Clodagh Hawe, to the drama of the Leaders’ Debates in two General Elections and breaking news throughout the pandemic, Claire Byrne Live has shown that current affairs can be both popular and engaging.

Byrne will remain as the host of RTÉ Radio One’s Today with Claire Byrne and will work with RTÉ on future television projects.

RTÉ have said that they are currently developing ideas for a new programme to replace Claire Byrne Live.

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
@TadghMcN
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie