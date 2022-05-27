Claire Byrne Live to end after seven years this Monday

Claire Byrne with Professor Luke O'Neill and Bernard O'Shea during a segment on the show.

RTÉ’S CLAIRE BYRNE Live is set to end this Monday, with the host calling an end to the show to focus on her weekday radio programme.

Presenter Claire Byrne confirmed that the show would be ending after seven years in a statement this afternoon.

“I have made the decision now to focus on my radio show and I am very much looking forward, in time, to working on other television projects for RTÉ,” said Byrne.

“I want to thank everyone who made Claire Byrne Live such an enjoyable show to be part of and in particular, the audience at home, who allowed me to spend Monday nights in their company over the last seven and a half years.”

The current affairs programme, which was broadcast on Monday nights, featured interviews, debates and a live studio audience.

“When we started Claire Byrne Live in 2015, we wanted it to be a forum for people in Ireland to shape the news, respond to unfolding events and most importantly, to have their say. We came through two general elections, two hugely significant referendums and one global pandemic in the time that we have been on air,” said Byrne.

Byrne said that she was “hugely proud” to be a part of the show and to have worked with “three talented editors of Claire Byrne Live - Aoife Stokes, Jane Murphy and Hugh Ormond” as well as the team who produced the show on a weekly basis.

Jon Williams, Managing Director of RTÉ News & Current Affairs, thanked Byrne for her work on the programme.

“For seven years, Claire has hosted Ireland’s biggest conversation, giving the audience a voice on the key issues of the day,” said Williams.

From her extraordinary interview with the family of Clodagh Hawe, to the drama of the Leaders’ Debates in two General Elections and breaking news throughout the pandemic, Claire Byrne Live has shown that current affairs can be both popular and engaging.

Byrne will remain as the host of RTÉ Radio One’s Today with Claire Byrne and will work with RTÉ on future television projects.

RTÉ have said that they are currently developing ideas for a new programme to replace Claire Byrne Live.