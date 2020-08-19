This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 16 °C Wednesday 19 August, 2020
RTÉ announces Claire Byrne as the new presenter of the Today programme on Radio 1

The popular 10am-midday slot had been occupied by Sarah McInerney since the retirement of Sean O’Rourke in May.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 19 Aug 2020, 2:16 PM
1 hour ago 11,896 Views 34 Comments
Image: Conor McCabe Photography Ltd
Image: Conor McCabe Photography Ltd

RTÉ HAS ANNOUNCED that Claire Byrne will be the new presenter of the Today programme in the prime 10am slot on RTÉ Radio 1.

Byrne had been heavily tipped for the role, despite the recent strong showing of Sarah McInerney in the hot seat since Sean O’Rourke’s retirement in May.

The new role for Byrne follows stints as presenter of the News at One and the Claire Byrne Live show on RTÉ television.

She’ll take the reins next Monday 24 August at 10am. Her TV show will also return to RTÉ One in September.

Sarah McInerney, meanwhile, will remain at RTÉ with details of her next project set to be announced in the coming weeks.

Byrne said: “I am truly delighted, honoured and humbled to be taking on this new role at RTÉ Radio 1. My job will be to represent the voices of the RTÉ Radio 1 listeners, and to always ask the questions they want answered at this most critical time. I won’t let them down.”

The head of RTÉ Radio 1 Peter Woods praised Byrne for “vast experience” and said she’ll bring a “natural curiosity, focus and real integrity” to the Today programme.

He added: “I’ve no doubt, with an excellent team in place, Today with Claire Byrne will continue to set the headlines in these, unprecedented times. I’d also like to thank Sarah McInerney for her considerable input, on this station, since last May and am looking forward to continuing working with her.”

Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

